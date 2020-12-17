'Saddened', tweets Manohar Lal Khattar on Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh's suicide amid farmers stir

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over suicide of Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh who was supporting the farmer protests against the three agri laws. Ram Singh, 65, allegedly shot himself in a car on Wednesday evening at the Delhi-Sonipat border at Kundli.

"I am saddened by Baba Ram Singh's death. He spent his entire life serving people and lived only for others," Khattar tweeted.

A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by Baba Ram Singh, said that he was unable to bear the "pain of farmers". The note is being verified by police.

An official of the Sonipat police said they had received a call that Ram Singh, who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of Karnal district, allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital in Panipat where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said as per preliminary reports, the cleric shot himself in his car near the protest site. Police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting near the Delhi borders for the past three weeks, demanding that the Centre's farm laws be repealed.

