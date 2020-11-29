Image Source : PTI Amarinder responsible if 'dangerous' situation arises due to coronavirus: Khattar's fresh salvo amid farm stir

Firing a fresh salvo at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the former would be responsible if any "dangerous" situation arises due to the coronavirus amid the farmers' stir. Khattar also hit out at Singh, claiming that he had called the former and showed proof as well. Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab chief minister had denied receiving any calls from his Haryana counterpart.

"If any dangerous situation arises due to coronavirus, Punjab government will be responsible for it. I tried to speak to Punjab CM on this matter but he denied receiving any call. Later when I showed the proof, he was left speechless," Khattar said today.

Singh and Khattar have been engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. On Saturday, Amarinder said that he will not speak to Khattar until he seeks an apology for "inflicting brutality" on farmers marching to Delhi. "Khattar is lying that he tried calling me earlier and I did not respond. But now, after what he has done to my farmers, I will not speak to him even if he calls me 10 times. Unless he apologises and admits that he did wrong with Punjab's farmers, I will not forgive him," Singh said.

His reaction came after Khattar alleged that despite wanting to talk to him over the issue, he did not respond even when telephone calls to his office were made for three days. Khattar had also said officials in the Punjab Chief Minister's Office were "giving directions" to the protesting farmers from Punjab.

Khattar had also said the stir has been build up by farmers from Punjab and some political parties and organisations are “sponsoring” it. He claimed that Haryana farmers have not participated in the stir. He said the Haryana Police exercised restraint and did not use any force. The CM had alleged that some people are grinding their own political axe, which needs to be condemned.

