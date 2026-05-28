Manohar Lal Khattar reviews Bhalswa landfill in Delhi, says dumpsite will be cleared by October 2026

New Delhi:

Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, on Thursday carried out an extensive review of the ongoing cleaning and waste-processing operations at the Bhalswa dumping site in New Delhi. Taking to social media platform X, Khattar said he had taken a pledge last year to completely remove the dumpsite by October 2026 and that work is progressing at a war-like pace to achieve the target.

Khattar said that the massive mound of waste is being cleared through scientific and advanced methods focused on legacy waste processing and efficient waste disposal. He added that the overall process has been accelerated to ensure faster results. According to him, strict adherence to environmental norms is being maintained while continuous efforts are underway to improve cleanliness, health safety, and civic amenities in the surrounding areas.

Khattar stresses Centre's commitment to cleaner, pollution-free Delhi

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, Khattar said, "Under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the central government is fully committed to providing the people of Delhi a clean and pollution-free environment. All necessary steps are being taken at speed to ensure that the Bhalswa dumping site is closed within the stipulated timeline," he added.

Bhalswa landfill

It is worth mentioning here that the Bhalswa landfill sprawls across more than 70 acres and has remained a problem area since 1994. At one point, the garbage mountain reached a height of 60 metres. The MCD is now removing waste using biomining technology and aims to eliminate the landfill completely by the end of this year, the official said. Daily drone surveys are being conducted to monitor progress, they added. Officials said that bio-mining work at the Bhalswa landfill site is moving at a fast pace with visible progress on the ground.

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