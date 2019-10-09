Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
People of Haryana are my 'Lal': Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Aap Ki Adalat

Haryana has always been governed by those with their second name as 'Lal' - Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal. Read on to know how Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reacted to this, on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat.

October 09, 2019
Manohar Lal Khattar on Aap Ki Adalat 

Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the show, Khattar said the people of Haryana are very dear to him. 

Khattar's response came after India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma grilled him over the 'Lal' politics. Referring to the former chief ministers of Haryana, Rajat Sharma said the state has always been governed by those with their second name as 'Lal' - Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal. 

These were even followed by their respective sons, who also had 'Lal' as their second name. 

Commenting on the remark, Haryana chief minister said he was named Manohar Lal Khattar by his parents and that the people of the state are his 'Lal' (a dear son). 

