Mannadipet Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Mannadipet Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 1 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Mannadipet Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate A Namassivayam won the seat by defeating DMK candidate A Krishnan AK Kumar with a margin of 2,750 votes (9.67%).

Mannadipet Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 28,853 voters in the Mannadipet constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 13,263 were male and 15,119 were female voters. 3 voters belonged to the third gender. 468 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mannadipet was 19 (19 men and 0 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Mannadipet constituency was 27,586. Out of this, 12,837 voters were male, 14,442 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 306 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mannadipet in 2016 was 12 (8 men and 4 women).

Mannadipet Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Mannadipet Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Mannadipet will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Mannadipet Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026.

Mannadipet Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, BJP candidate A Namassivayam won the Mannadipet seat with a margin of 2,750 votes (9.67%). He polled 14,939 votes with a vote share of 51.82%. He defeated DMK candidate A Krishnan AK Kumar, who got 12,189 votes (42.28%). NTK candidate Chitra stood third with 485 votes (1.68%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC candidate TPR Selvame won the Mannadipet seat with a margin of 419 votes (1.52%). He polled 7,679 votes with a vote share of 27.86%. DMK candidate TPR Selvame got 7,260 votes (26.34%) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate Mahadevi stood third with 5,676 votes (20.60%).

Mannadipet Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: A Namassivayam (BJP)

2016: TPR Selvame (AINRC)

2011: TPR Selvame (AINRC)

2006: P Arulmurugan (Pattali Makkal Katchi)

2001: D Ramachandran (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

1996: K Rajasegaran (Tamil Maanila Congress)

1991: N Rajaram (Congress)

1990: D Ramachandiran (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

1985: D Ramachandiran (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

1980: D Ramachandiran (Dravida Munetra Kazhagam)

1977: Ramachandran D (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Mannadipet Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mannadipet Assembly constituency was 28,397 or 89.17 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 27,560 or 89.83 per cent.