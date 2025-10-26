Mann Ki Baat: 'Reflects deep unity of culture and nature,' PM Modi extends greetings on Chhath Mann Ki Baat: In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the armed forces for their success during Operation Sindoor and said India's success has filled the countrymen with pride.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended the greetings to people of the country over Chhath and said that the festival "reflects the deep unity of culture, nature and society". Addressing the nation during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister Chhath unites every section of the society, calling it a 'beautiful example' of India's social unity.

In his address, PM Modi also lauded the armed forces for their success during Operation Sindoor and said India's success has filled the countrymen with pride. He also lauded the government's success in anti-Naxal operations and said "lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed".

PM Modi talks about 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, urging people to plant trees wherever they live. "Friends, this is the very specialty of trees and plants. Irrespective of the place, they are useful for the betterment of every living being. That is why it is said in our scriptures," he said.

PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel

In his address, the prime minister also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his 150th birth anniversary on October 31, and said that the former Indian deputy PM was "one of the greatest luminaries of the nation in modern times". PM Modi said Sardar Patel gave a priority to cleanliness and good governance, and made unparalleled efforts to unite India.

"I urge all of you to participate in the Run For Unity being organised across the country on October 31, and not just participate alone, but along with others," he said.

PM Modi's tribute to 'Vande Mataram'

Paying tribute to India's national song 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, PM Modi it evokes a surge of emotions in the hearts of the countrymen. He said India will be entering the 150th year of celebration of 'Vande Mataram' on November 7, as he hailed Bankim Chandra Chatterjee for composing the song.

"The Vedas laid the foundation of Indian civilization with the sentiment expressed as Earth is the mother and I am her child. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, by penning 'VandeMataram', enshrined that same relationship between the motherland and its children as a mantra in the universe of emotions," PM Modi said.

PM Modi pays tribute to Birsa Munda

Paying tribute to social activist Birsa Munda, PM Modi said India will be celebrating the 'Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15, as he urged the countrymen to read more about him. "I respectfully pay my homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The work he did for the country's independence and for the rights of the tribal community is unparalleled," PM Modi said.