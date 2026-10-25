In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, a renewed push to 'Vocal for Local', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Describing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' as a pilgrimage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the platform has provided him a chance to understand the efforts of those working towards societal development while reiterating his call for promoting the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

He said 'Mann Ki Baat', a journey that began 12 years ago on Vijayadashmi, has given him an opportunity to celebrate the dedication and hard work of those who have committed themselves to India.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I am paying obeisance to the collective strength of our nation — Lok-Shakti. The programme gives me an opportunity to connect with every family across the country. Many listeners share that they feel as though I am amidst them, like a member of their own family, engaging in a conversation. This deep connection and your affection are a priceless treasure for me," he said.

In his address to nation through 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister acknowledged how Punjab's 'Kheti Virasat Mission' is helping in organic farming and promoting traditional agricultural practices. He also hailed the 'Nav-Trinjan' initiative, saying it is promoting natural cotton cultivation in the Malwa region of Punjab.

PM Modi also called on people to promote organ donation, underlining that it could help in saving lives and advancing medical research. He further hailed the IIT Madras for creating a world-class brain-imaging technology platform using the 'Param Shakti' supercomputer that can create high-resolution digital 3D images and study 100 human brains in minute detail.

He also spoke about Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and explained they have helped in accessing people with better healthcare facilities.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is observed as 'Ekta Diwas' in India, PM Modi, urging people to participate enthusiastically in 'Run for Unity' on October 31. He said this initiative would strengthen India's unity and reaffirm people's commitment to the country.

He also appealed to people to add millets to their diet. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Valmiki and said his Ramayan has taught people about the importance of compassion, service and social harmony.

Concluding his address, PM Modi extended his greetings to the countrymen for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"My dear countrymen, the coming days will be filled with the festive spirit of Diwali, the great festival of Chhath, and several other celebrations. Do celebrate these festivals with your entire family while staying healthy and safe, and include others in your joy. I extend my best wishes to all of you for the upcoming festivals," he said.

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