  3. Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi addresses 123rd episode of monthly radio programme

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi has hailed the valour of the Indian Army, which carried out a precise operation in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday (June 29). PM Modi mentioned about the International Yoga Day and said that  millions across the country and the world took part in the celebrations.

Addressing the radio programme, PM Modi said, "On June 21, millions across the country and the world took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. It began 10 years ago. Over the 10 years, every year his tradition has become grander than before. This indicates that more people are incorporating yoga into their lives."

 

