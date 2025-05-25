India stands united against terrorism: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor in 'Mann Ki Baat' | Video Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi said that the bravery displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Sindoor mission has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday (May 25). PM said that the entire nation is proud of the valour of the Indian Army which carried out a precise operation in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'. Today, the whole country stands united against terrorism. Prime Minister said, "The bravery displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives...".

PM added, "Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every Indian's resolution is to eliminate terrorism." PM said, "The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is extraordinary. Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour."

Modi added, "You must have seen that in many cities, villages and small towns of the country, Tiranga Yatras were organised. Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour, to pay their respects & honour to the country's armed forces. In many cities, large number of youth gathered to become civil defence volunteers. We saw, videos from Chandigarh went viral."

Operation Sindoor influenced people of India

In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM said, "Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. In Bihar's Katihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities children born during that period have been names 'Sindoor'...".

Modi noted a renewed energy across the country towards the 'Vocal for Local' campaign post-Operation Sindoor, saying the mission had not just inspired patriotism but also strengthened the spirit of self-reliance.

Modi said, "Our soldiers destroyed terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India. After this campaign, a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding 'Vocal for Local'. A parent remarked, "We will now buy toys only made in India, for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood." Some families have taken a pledge, "We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country." Many youngsters have pledged to 'Wed in India'; Someone also said, "Now every gift we give will be made by an Indian artisan."

1st bus arrival in Gadchiroli district

Modi said, "People of Katejhari village of the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra had been waiting for this day for years. A bus could never run here before. Why? It’s because this village was affected by Maoist violence. And when the bus reached the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing the Dhol-Nagara".

In the last episode, PM Modi issued a stern warning to the terrorists responsible for the attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, assuring that the perpetrators and conspirators of this heinous act will face the harshest response.

He also promised the families of the victims that justice would be served. Addressing the 121st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 27, PM Modi said, "Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is deep agony in my heart. The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. A person may belong to any state or speak any language, but they feel the pain of those who lost their loved ones in this attack."

"I understand that every Indian is seething after seeing the images of the terrorist attack. This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism; it shows their cowardice," he said.

"At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, construction activities had gained unprecedented momentum, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was witnessing a record increase, people's incomes were rising, new opportunities were being created for the youth, enemies of the nation, enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like it," the PM said.

"Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," he added. The Prime Minister stressed that in this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians are the nation's greatest strength. In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also reflected on the significance of the months of April and May in India's freedom struggle, highlighting the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during that time.

He spoke of the struggles faced by farmers, particularly in Bihar, where the British were forcing them to cultivate indigo, a crop that rendered the soil barren. Recalling Gandhiji's arrival, he shared, "The farmers told Gandhiji, 'Our land is dying, we are not getting food grains to eat.' The pain of lakhs of farmers made a resolve come up in Gandhiji's mind. From there, the historic Satyagraha of Champaran started."