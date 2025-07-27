Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises India's recent achievements in sports, science and culture Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program where he shares inspiring ideas and messages directly with the people of India.

New Delhi:

In the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of National Space Day, observed on August 23, to honour India’s remarkable achievements in space technology. He praised recent successes in sports, science, and culture, calling them a true source of pride for every Indian. The Prime Minister spoke about astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s safe return from space and the excitement that spread across the nation following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. He also noted the increasing number of space startups in India and encouraged citizens to share their suggestions through the Namo App. PM Modi also acknowledged the cultural contributions of women reviving Santhali sarees, calling the textile sector a vital part of India's heritage, and emphasised that over 3,000 startups are now driving innovation across the country.

PM Modi further said, "We will talk about the successes and achievements of our countrymen. Recently, the entire nation was filled with joy and pride when astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla safely returned to Earth. The excitement and happiness spread across every heart, reflecting the country’s unity and enthusiasm for scientific progress.” He also emphasised that India is advancing not only in the Olympics but also in Olympiads, highlighting the country’s growing excellence in both sports and academics.

He also noted, “UNESCO has recognised 12 forts in Maharashtra. These are witness to the history... I had gone to Raigad sometime back, the experience will remain with me. These forts exhibit our self-respect. There are many forts across the country... I urge the people to visit these forts.”

Adding to this, the Prime Minister stated, “Women are reviving Santhali Sarees... The textile sector is our cultural heritage. More than 3,000 startups are there in the country. The dream for Viksit Bharat by 2047 is very much related to Atmanirbharta—vocal for local is required. The folk songs exhibit the culture of our country.” He reiterated that cultural preservation and self-reliance are key pillars in building a strong and developed India.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of preserving ancient and modern scripts, saying, “We need the scripts of the present and the past—we need to conserve them. There have been people who made this job their life... Mani Maaran from Tamil Nadu is teaching 'pandulipi', and research is happening. If it is translated across the country, the old knowledge will become relevant in present times.” He emphasized that reviving ancient knowledge through local efforts can enrich modern education and connect future generations with India's intellectual heritage.

Highlighting the connection between technology and conservation, the Prime Minister said, “If I ask about birds in the vicinity, you would say there are 4–5 species you spot, but we need to know more about the birds around us. At Assam's Kaziranga National Park, there are grassland birds—more than 40 species. Technology helped; the census team recorded bird calls and used AI to identify the species. When technology and sensitivity come together, everything becomes easy.” He underlined the importance of using innovation to strengthen environmental awareness and biodiversity protection.

(This is a developing story)