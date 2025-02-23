Mann Ki Baat: Obesity increased four-fold among children, PM Modi expresses concerns on health issue Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio show - Mann Ki Baat - completes 119th episodes on Sunday. PM Modi mentioned achievements of ISRO, Artificial intelligence, women empowerment and other topics in his latest episode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 119th episode of his monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat". Hailing ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), PM Modi said the Indian science boy has made a century of sending satellites into space. He urged people to be a scientist for a day at least, and visit centres related to science.

ISRO made century: PM

"The Champions Trophy is going on these days, but today, I am not going to talk about cricket with you all; rather, I will talk about the wonderful century that India has made in Space. Last month, the country witnessed ISRO's 100th rocket launch. With time, the list of our achievements in space flight continues to grow longer. Be it building a launch vehicle, the success of Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Aditya L-1, or carrying out the unprecedented mission of launching 104 satellites into space," he said.

“One major thing of recent years has been that in our team of space scientists, participation of women power has been increasing continuously. The space sector has become the favourite of our youth. For our youth who want to do something thrilling in life, the space sector is becoming an excellent option for them. In the coming few days, we will be celebrating National Science Day. I have an idea regarding this, which can be called ‘One Day As A Scientist’. You can choose any day. You must visit places like a research lab or space centre,” the PM said.

PM Modi expresses concerns over obesity in children

The Prime Minister expressed concerns over obesity, saying it increased four-fold among children. "To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold. Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10% less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," he said.

PM Modi hails initiatives for women's empowerment

“Next month, March 8th is International Women’s Day. All types of knowledge are manifestations of various forms of Goddesses and she is also reflected in all the women power in the world. I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women power. I am going to hand over my social media accounts to a few inspiring women of our country for one day. Such women who have achieved success in different fields, have innovated and made a distant mark for themselves. On March 8, they will share their work with countrymen. The platform may be mine but their experiences will be discussed there,” he added.

"More than 11,000 athletes from all over the country performed brilliantly in the National Games held in Uttarakhand. This event presented a new version of Devbhoomi. Uttarakhand is now emerging as a strong sporting force in the country. This is the power of sports, which transforms individuals and communities as well as the entire State. It inspires future generations and also promotes a culture of excellence. My congratulations to the services team for winning maximum gold medals in these games," he said.

PM Modi urges children not to take exam stress

"Every year during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, we discuss various topics related to exams with our Exam Warriors. I am happy that this initiative is now being more institutionalised. Many new experts are also joining it. This year, we introduced a new format in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’. We included eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics from overall exam preparation to healthcare, mental well-being, and nutrition."

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and others listened to Prime Minister's monthly radio program.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairman Kausar Jahan with several other women listened to 'Mann Ki Baat', at the office of the committee.