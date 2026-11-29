PM Modi highlights role of Mission Karmayogi in strengthening governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the role of government employees, including Anganwadi workers, teachers, police personnel, healthcare workers and sanitation staff, in connecting with citizens and delivering public services. Addressing the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he says employees of both the Central and state governments are part of this effort. He explains how the 'iGOT Karmayogi' digital platform is helping them learn new skills and improve their capabilities through online courses. Modi says the platform offers more than 7,000 courses in 17 Indian languages, with over 1.75 crore course completions recorded. He also notes the growing interest among government employees in learning artificial intelligence, new technologies and Indian Sign Language.

'Nagarik Devo Bhava' is the guiding principle of Mission Karmayogi

The Prime Minister says 'Nagarik Devo Bhava' (the citizen is like God) is the central principle of Mission Karmayogi. He highlights that even government employees with 20 to 25 years of service are making time to learn new skills through the digital platform. Modi says the enthusiasm of lakhs of government employees to keep learning, despite their years of experience, is a significant strength in the journey towards a developed India.

PM Modi urges citizens to spread awareness about Sanchar Saathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to spread awareness about the 'Sanchar Saathi' app, highlighting its role in helping people stay safe from cyber fraud. Addressing the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he says more than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment apps, telecom companies and police departments, are connected with the initiative. He adds that the system has helped prevent potential losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore by stopping several cyber fraud attempts in time. The app is available in 23 languages and is easy to use.

Citizens' efforts help block thousands of suspicious mobile connections

The Prime Minister also shares examples of citizens who use Sanchar Saathi to report suspicious mobile numbers. He mentions Himanshu Singh from Pune, whose efforts help get around 18,000 mobile connections disconnected over the past year after he reports more than 300 numbers. He also cites the example of Vivek Alhuri from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, who reports over 900 suspected fraud numbers, helping disconnect nearly 17,000 mobile connections. Modi says such small efforts can protect families from financial losses and urges people to share information about suspicious calls through the platform.

Bihar Museum in Patna ranks ninth among world's top 100 museums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the global recognition received by the Bihar Museum in Patna during the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He says the museum has secured the ninth position in a list of the world's 100 best museums, making it the highest-ranked museum in Asia. Modi notes that the Bihar Museum has ranked ahead of renowned institutions such as the Louvre Museum in Paris and The Met in New York. He also encourages people to explore museums whenever they visit new places and learn about their history, culture and traditions.

PM Modi urges people to reduce oil consumption by 10%, emphasises fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to remain conscious of their fitness as winter sets in across several parts of the country. Addressing the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he calls for continued efforts to promote the Fit India Movement and reminds citizens of his earlier appeal to reduce the use of cooking oil by 10 per cent. Highlighting the growing challenge of obesity, Modi says it can lead to several health problems. He urges people to stay mindful of their eating habits and exercise regularly to maintain good health.

PM Modi highlights growing popularity of camel milk chocolate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the growing popularity of camel milk chocolate and its connection with Gujarat's Kutch region during the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He says Amul is using camel milk supplied by local camel herders to make chocolate, saffron-flavoured milk and other products. He also notes that camel milk is now available in long-lasting packs and is being developed in powder form, helping it reach customers in distant areas. Modi says camel milk can be an alternative for people who are lactose intolerant and points to its nutritional benefits.

Indian chocolate exports rise by 25 per cent

The Prime Minister also speaks about India's growing presence in the global chocolate market. He says exports of chocolate and cocoa-based products have increased by around 25 per cent over the past year. Highlighting the role of entrepreneurs and startups, Modi says businesses across different parts of the country are experimenting with local ingredients to develop new chocolate flavours. He adds that these innovations are creating fresh opportunities for farmers, women and young entrepreneurs.

'Sundays on Cycle' completes 100 editions, PM Modi highlights fitness initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the milestone achieved by the Fit India's 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, which has completed 100 editions since its launch in December 2024. Addressing the 140th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he says cycling is an effective way to stay fit and encourages people to make physical activity part of their routine. He notes that the initiative has been organised every Sunday without a break and has reached more than 30,000 locations, with around 37 lakh people participating. Modi says the campaign is helping promote fitness and build awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle.

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