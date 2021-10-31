Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2021 20:39 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday, hospital sources said. Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him. 

(with PTI inputs) 

