Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Kejriwal for calling meeting with Punjab MLAs: 'He wants to remove Bhagwant Mann'

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who won the Rajouri Garden constituency by 18,190 votes in last week’s Assembly election, slammed Arvind Kejriwal for calling a meeting of Punjab MLAs in Delhi. He alleged that Kejriwal wants to remove Bhagwant Mann and is making his MLAs say that he is a ‘good man’ and should be made Chief Minister instead!

After losing the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of Punjab MLAs in Delhi. Reports suggest that he is trying to remove Bhagwant Mann from the Chief Minister’s post by branding him as incompetent.

“He failed to fulfill his promise of giving Rs 1000 to women, he was unsuccessful in curbing drug abuse, and has worsened Punjab’s situation. Now, they want to remove Bhagwant Mann and are making their MLAs say that Kejriwal is a ‘good man’ and should be made Chief Minister instead,” Sirsa said.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on February 11. The AAP sources said that the meeting will discuss the Delhi election results and preparations for the upcoming Punjab elections in 2027.

This came after the AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the BJP won a historic mandate on February 8, Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides.

He also targeted the AAP over Delhi election results and said that the party tasted a humiliating defeat in Delhi.

"With this defeat, a regime of deceitfulness, lies and hollow promises has ended. The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal once said, "If I am corrupt, people wouldn't vote for me." Now he has lost his own seat. Does that mean that the people of Delhi consider him corrupt?" he said. Bajwa continued his attack and said that the people of Punjab have also seen the real face of the so-called Kattar Imaandar party.