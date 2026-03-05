Manjeri Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Manjeri:

The Manjeri Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 37 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Manjeri Assembly constituency comes under the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, UA Latheef of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the seat by defeating CPI candidate Nazar Debona with a margin of 14,573 votes.

Manjeri Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Manjeri Assembly constituency is a part of the Malappuram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,06,433 voters in the Manjeri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,02,647 were male, and 1,03,786 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 3,452 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manjeri in 2021 was 91 (85 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Manjeri constituency was 1,90,023. Out of this, 93,282 voters were male, 96,741 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 515 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manjeri in 2016 was 164 (117 men and 47 women).

Manjeri Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Manjeri Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Manjeri Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Manjeri Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League candidate UA Latheef won the Manjeri seat with a margin of 14,573 votes (9.34%). He polled 78,836 votes with a vote share of 50.22%. He defeated Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Nazar Debona, who got 64,263 votes (40.93%). BJP candidate PR Rasmil Nath stood third with 11,350 votes.

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League candidate M Ummer won the Manjeri seat with a margin of 19,616 votes (14.12%). He polled 69,779 votes with a vote share of 50.22%. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate K Mohandas got 50,163 votes (36.10%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate C Dinesh stood third with 11,223 votes (8.08%).

Manjeri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: UA Latheef (IUML)

2016: M Ummer (IUML)

2011: M Ummer (IUML)

2006: PK Abdu Rabb (IUML)

2001: MPM Ishaq Kurikkal (IUML)

1996: MPM Ishaq Kurikkal (IUML)

1991: MPM Ishaq Kurikkal (IUML)

1987: MPM Ishaq Kurikkal (IUML)

1984: MPM Ishaq Kurikkal (IUML)

1982:CH Mohammed Koya (IUML)

1980: CH Mohammed Koya (IUML)

1977: MPM Abdulla Kurikkal (IUML)

1970: K.P Raman (IUML)

1967: M Chadayan (IUML)

1960: PP Ummer Koya (Congress)

1957: PP Ummer Koya (Congress)

Manjeri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Manjeri Assembly constituency was 1,56,992 or 75.82 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,946 or 73.02 per cent.