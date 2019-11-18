Image Source : PTI Sisodia welcomes Russian delegation for 'Days of Moscow'

The Delhi government on Monday welcomed a delegation from Russia for the 'Days of Moscow in Delhi' -- a two-day celebration being held in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government welcomed a "vibrant delegation from Russia" for 'Days of Moscow'.

"The colourful two-day celebration is aimed to encourage ties between the two cities and presents a great opportunity for people of Delhi to interact with diverse Russian experts," Sisodia, also the Minister of Art, Culture and Language, tweeted.

The governments of Delhi and Moscow are celebrating 'Days of Moscow in Delhi' as part of the Twin city agreement for Tourism and Education between the two cities. In October 2018, the governments of Delhi and Moscow signed the Twin City Agreements for Tourism and Education.

A similar event -- 'Delhi Days in Moscow' will also be conducted as per the agreement.

Being organised on Monday and Tuesday, the celebrations will see a variety of activities, including art and culture, heritage, sports and other areas of mutual co-operation.

Sisodia said that the first day of the celebrations comes as a treat to space and astronomy enthusiasts, with an interactive session with Russian cosmonaut Sergey Revin, who spent 125 days in space.

"Students from Delhi will get a first-hand account of space travel and exploration. Also on display - photo exhibit at IIIT-Delhi," he said.

A detailed photo exhibition on space exploration has been organised at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi.

The celebration will also see chess game sessions. There will be a lecture from Moscow Champion and Chess Grandmaster Ivan Popov.

"Popov will participate in a friendly set of matches with young chess players from Delhi government schools, making it a one of a kind experience that is set to inspire the young chess players," Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

He also said that young dance enthusiasts will get a chance to learn from the State Academic Choreographic ensemble 'Berezka' at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

"Gala Concert featuring 'Berezka' - State Academic Choreographic ensemble and a stellar performance by vocal group 'Kvatro' at Siri Fort Audi at 6 p.m.," he said.

A photo exhibition on Moscow's culture and modern day experiences is on at the foyer at Siri Fort, the government said.

On the second day of 'Days of Moscow in Delhi' on Tuesday, there will be a business conference, focusing on issues of cultural, humanitarian, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and cities.

Also, the Russian Centre for Science and Culture will be hosting the screening of Russian drama film 'T-34'.

"The extensive cultural programmes undertaken seek to bolster the bilateral ties between the two city governments and explore the immense potential for future partnership across multiple spheres," the Delhi government said.

