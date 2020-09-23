Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2020 17:26 IST
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Hospitalised
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been admitted to a hospital as he is battling from coronavirus, sources said. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital, they added. He had tested positive for the infection on September 14 and was in home isolation. More to follow.

