CBI raids Manish Sisodia's office: 'They will not find anything as...,' says, AAP leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CBI raids are underway at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Secretariat.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia office: CBI raids are underway today (January 14) at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi Secretariat.

Manish Sisodia reacted to it and tweeted, "Today again CBI raided my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, my office, searched my locker and even went to my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi."

Last year in August, the CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, where according to him the CBI had found nothing. Several raids were also conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI official.

The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states. The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following LG's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy.

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate recorded a statement of Manish Sisodia's Personnel Assistant in money laundering case linked to scrapped excise policy.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is in soup due to high profile liquor policy case which drew CBI’s FIR on 15 people including Sisodia. The case became a major flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janta Party and AAP.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Delhi Mayor poll: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sends DATES suggestions to L-G Vinai Saxena

ALSO READ: Dilli Haat to get facelift as Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approves key project

Latest India News