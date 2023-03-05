Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'They are threatening investigation agencies' BJP alleges AAP of hindrance in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Manish Sisodia Arrest: Manish Sisodia's arrest came with many ups and down for Arvind Kejriwal's party. Recently, the saffron party has alleged the Aam Aadmi Party for hampering the investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson on Sunday claimed that the AAP is threatening investigation agencies. He also said that Kejriwal's party has denied following its own policy.

Trivedi's dig at AAP

Sudhanshu Trivedi taking a dig at AAP said that today they are dealing with corruption allegations against that party which started its journey with the anti-corruption movement.

Further, he said that AAP members earlier used to say that resignation should be the first step followed by investigation, but now they are denying and threatening investigation agencies. It was the saying of the AAP members that in case of corruption charges resignation should be the first step followed by investigation later on and today they are denying & threatening investigation agencies, 'Trivedi said.

Trivedi's custody extended

The CBI earlier arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the CBI custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy, to confront him with material witnesses.

Special judge M K Nagpal also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to ask him the same questions repeatedly after Sisodia termed it as "mental harassment". "They are not using third-degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too is mental harassment," Sisodia said, who was produced before the court on expiry of his earlier five-day CBI custody.

To this, the judge, who had in the last hearing directed the CBI not to use the third degree on the accused, told the probe agency not to ask the "same questions again and again". "If you have something new, ask him," Nagpal said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'I love you Manish Sisodia': Delhi police files FIR against school for putting banner I DETAILS

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy scam case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till March 6

Latest India News