Manipur: Three tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community gunned down in fresh violence in Kangpokpi

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in the Kangpokpi district of violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday (September 12) morning, an official said.

The official said that an ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in the Kanggui areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts leading to the incident.

"We do not have much details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 am when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.

The incident took place days after violence broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district where three people were killed and more than 50 sustained injuries on September 8.

An exchange of fire between security forces and armed men was reported from the Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since the wee hours of September 8.

"Firing between two groups of unidentified men began at Pallel around 6 am leading to the death of a person. He was brought dead to Kakching Jeevan Hospital while the injured who received bullet injuries have been referred to Imphal," the officials had said.

In the sporadic ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 3 this year, over 160 people have been killed so far while hundreds others have been injured.

The violence had broken out when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

