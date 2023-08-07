Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur violence: SC forms all-women judicial committee, appoints IPS officer to supervise CBI probe

Manipur violence : The Supreme Court on Monday formed a three-member judicial committee to oversee the various aspects of investigations, including relief and rehabilitation of people affected by Manipur violence. The court also appointed an IPS officer to supervise CBI investigations.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud informed that the committee will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal and comprise Justice Shalini Joshi, Justice Asha Menon.

The committee will look into the investigation, relief, remedial measures, compensation, rehabilitation among other aspects, said the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court began hearing a batch of pleas relating to Manipur violence, including a case on the viral video of two women being paraded naked on May 4.

The two victim women had approached the Supreme Court on July 31.

Attorney General for India R Venkataramani appearing for the government told Supreme Court the government is handling the situation in Manipur at a "very mature level".

Attorney General R Venkataramani said that there will be SITs comprising senior police officials for six violence-hit districts.

Manipur horror

On July 19, a video of the Manipur horror surfaced on social media, shaking the nation's consciences. The video was shot on May 4 when a large number of men made two women parade naked and molested them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR to assume control over the probe into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where two women were stripped and marched naked. Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the central agency has filed a case for murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Ever since the violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while over 180 people have lost their lives.

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over women paraded naked video incident

ALSO READ | Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah in Delhi amid sporadic violence

Latest India News