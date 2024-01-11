Manipur violence: Fresh firing erupts in Bishnupur district, four men go missing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security forces deployed in violence-hit Manipur.

Manipur violence: A new wave of violence unfolded in Manipur when an incident of fresh firing broke out in the Bishnupur district on Wednesday. The incident transpired between Kumbi in Bishnupur district and Wangoo community in Thoubal district. The firing prompted more than 100 women, children and elderly to flee to safer areas, officials said.

They further said that security forces rushed to the spot and exchanged fire forcing the attackers to stop firing. No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

Four people went missing

Additionally, four individuals went missing after venturing out to harvest ginger in the vicinity of the gunfire. According to locals, six rounds of mortar firing took place, followed by gunfire from small firearms.

The police said that the whereabouts of the missing people are still not known. They have been identified as Dara Singh, Ibomcha Singh, Romen Singh and Anand Singh. As per sources, the possibility of them being held captive by militants cannot be ruled out and help from central forces has been sought.

Manipur CM on current situation in state

Earlier on January 9, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the current situation in the state could have been avoided had there been no problem of narcotics and illegal immigrants. Speaking at an event in Imphal, he said that he would resign if the government measures against the use of drugs and its campaigns against the influx of unauthorised immigrants to contain the situation in the state are found to be unconstitutional.

"What exactly was the fault and unconstitutional act of the Manipur government which led to the attacks and burning of houses of ordinary people? If there was anything that was unconstitutional in the government's act against drugs and campaign against the influx of illegal immigrants I would immediately resign. I have to protect and implement the Constitution, which is my responsibility," the CM remarked.

Manipur violence

It should be mentioned here that the northeastern state has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 3 last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in it so far.

