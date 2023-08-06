Manipur violence: Recovery of looted ammunition continues at large scale, one held amid massive Army operation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Army launched a massive operation to recover the looted weapons

Manipur violence: Manipur Police on Saturday junked reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. Police arrested one accused who was cadre of non-SoO organisation.

"There is a report highlighting looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. The information is misleading to the extent that arms and ammunition were looted from different Police Stations and armouries of both hill and valley districts. Security forces have been continuously raiding in the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts," Manipur Police statement read.

On August 3's incident, the security forces have been able to recover 15 arms, police added.

"There was an attempt to snatch weapons from a police team at Toupokpi Police Outpost in Lilong Chajing, Imphal-West district yesterday. However, Police were alerted and they could chase and recover all four weapons. One person was arrested and the car used by the miscreants was also recovered," a statement by Manipur Police read.

Raids are continued to arrest other culprits, they asserted.

"Yesterday (05.08) evening in a gunfight between combined team of 5/9 GR & 21 SF with militants at village A. Mungchamkom under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, one individual who is cadre of non-SoO organisation was arrested and one SLR along with 01(one)magazine and 50 rounds were seized from his possession," The police added

Army launches multiple operations

Meanwhile, the army on Saturday launched multiple operations in the Imphal valley during which one militant was injured in an encounter at Mongcham area.

A spokesperson of the Army's Spear Corps said the injured insurgent was apprehended and a self-loading rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores were recovered.

"Multiple operations were launched in the aftermath of an incident at Kwakta in Bishnupur in the wee hours on Saturday.

"During one such search operation, Indian Army column drew effective fire from armed insurgents from general area Mongcham at approximately 5.30 pm today," the spokesperson said.

The Army troops retaliated in a calibrated manner. In the ensuing firefight, one armed insurgent belonging to the KIA group, which has not entered into any peace agreement with the government, sustained a bullet wound and was apprehended, while others managed to flee.



One self-loading rifle, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered. The operation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday night while three others sustained bullet wounds following a heavy exchange of fire between state forces and armed men in the same district, police said.

A 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies paralysed normal life in the Imphal Valley, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

