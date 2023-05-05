Manipur Violence: More than 1000 people flee violence-hit state, enter Assam's Cachar district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel rescue civilians from violence-hit areas, in Manipur.

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, more than 1,000 people from the state have gone into the Cachar district of Assam to take shelter.

All arrangements for the refugees have been made by the Cachar district administration, which has also provided facilities for drinking water and food in various districts.

Cachar Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, stated to ANI that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for Manipur residents to enter the district.

More than a thousand Manipurians have now sought refuge in the district. They are presently taking shelter in different parts of the district.

"More than 1000 people of Manipur have now taken shelter in the district. They are now taking shelter in various parts of the district. We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places in the district. We are monitoring the situation. Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also supported us. The locals also help the people who come from the violence-hit places of Manipur," Mahatta said.

He added that the administration is currently keeping an eye on the situation.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a few families impacted by the new occurrences in Manipur have looked for asylum in Assam.

"I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Chief Minister Sarma said.

On May 3, during the "Tribal Solidarity March" organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of the Churachandpur district to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, who control the Imphal Valley, violence broke out.

The state government of Manipur has suspended mobile internet for five days in response to the worsening law and order situation that resulted from rallies held by tribal groups in several districts. In a number of the state's districts, a night curfew has been imposed in addition to a ban on large gatherings.

Mizoram to evacuate its citizens

Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, said on Friday that his government is working to get people who are stuck in violence-hit Manipur out of the state.

In addition, Zoramthanga promised the Manipur people living in Mizoram safety.

He urged both the central government and the government of Manipur to intensify efforts to put an end to the mob violence in the northeastern state.

In a statement, the Mizoram chief minister said, "Efforts are on to charter flights to evacuate the state's residents, especially students and employees stranded in the neighbouring state."

Zoramthanga said that he had asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to guarantee the safe return of tribal individuals abandoned in the capital Imphal to their local towns in Churachandpur and different regions of the state, and he assured of taking the requisite steps.

