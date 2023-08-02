Manipur violence: 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in clashes to be buried on August 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: 35 Kuki-Zo people killed in clashes to be buried in mass burial

Manipur violence : The bodies of 35 people belonginging to the Kuki-Zo community, who passed away in the clashes, will be laid to rest at Lamka town in Churachandpur district on August 9. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, is organising the burial programme at the Tuibong peace ground. The ITLF said in a statement that its Chairman Pa Gin Haokip will give a farewell speech on the occasion.

Manipur videos triggered outrage

On July 19, videos of Manipur horror surfaced on social media which shook the nation's consciences. The video was shot on May 4 - the day clashes between two ethnic groups began in the northeast state - showed brutal crime in which a large number of men made two women parade naked and molested them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded an FIR to assume control over the probe into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where three women were stripped and marched naked. Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the central agency has filed a case for murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Ever since the violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while 181 people have lost their lives including 60 Meitei, 113 Kuki, 3 CAPF, 1 Nepali, 1 NAGA, 1 unknown, 21 women -- 17 Kuki, 3 meitei, 1 NAGA.

Violence in Manipur

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

ALSO READ | 31 MPs of Opposition meet President Droupadi Murmu to discuss Manipur violence issue

ALSO READ | Manipur horror: 'Investigation is too lethargic,' says Supreme Court, sets next hearing for August 7

Latest India News