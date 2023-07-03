Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen on July 5

Manipur Violence: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5. Moreover, troops will be deployed in the state to protect the farmers of both the Kuki and Meitei communities. The state government had ordered the closure of schools in the state following the ethnic clashes that began in the first week of May.

"...The government has decided to deploy more security personnel in five districts...the government has decided to open schools from Wednesday, July 5 for classes 1 to 8," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh .

