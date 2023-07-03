Monday, July 03, 2023
     
Manipur Violence: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen on July 5

Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh on Monday announced that junior and middle schools in the state will start functioning from Wednesday.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Imphal Published on: July 03, 2023 21:17 IST
Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen on July 5

Manipur Violence: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5. Moreover, troops will be deployed in the state to protect the farmers of both the Kuki and Meitei communities. The state government had ordered the closure of schools in the state following the ethnic clashes that began in the first week of May.

"...The government has decided to deploy more security personnel in five districts...the government has decided to open schools from Wednesday, July 5 for classes 1 to 8," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh . 

 

