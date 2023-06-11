Manipur Violence: State government extends suspension of Internet till THIS DATE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur

Manipur Violence: The Manipur government has extended the suspension of the Internet in the state till June 15. This decision of the state government came against the backdrop of recent reports of incidents of violence in the state. In order to prohibit any transmission of hate speech, provoking images, and videos, the state government has extended the suspension of the internet.

Central constituted a peace committee

Earlier on June 10 (Saturday) the Central Government constituted a peace committee in Manipur under the chairmanship of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The members of the committee include the Chief Minister, a few ministers in the state government, MP, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

“The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups,” the MHA said in a statement.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and N Biren Singh -- meeting

Apart from this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state.

"For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action. I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ALSO READ | "Will report Manipur violence situation to Amit Shah": Assam CM Sarma after meeting N Biren Singh

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Centre constitutes peace committee headed by Governor

Latest India News