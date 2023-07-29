​Manipur: Governor visits relief camp, says working to end hatred, distrust between Meteis, Kukis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Members of the Kuki-Zo Womens Forum protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Relief camps: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday (July 29) said that she was working to end hatred and distrust that have grown between Metei and Kuki communities.

Speaking to the media after her visit to a relief camp in Churachandpur, the Governor said that she has been holding meetings with the organisations representing the two communities.

"I have come here for the second time, to share the grief of my brothers and sisters. It is nearly three months that these people are away from their homes. A lot of people lost their homes to arson, and many lost most of their belongings. They don't have anything left. I came here to see that at least these people do not face any problems at the camp," she said.

"I have directed the government that the basic amenities must be ensured -- from clothes to mosquito repellents. I also got to know that there is a problem of medicines here. They are not getting a lot of things because trucks are not reaching here. Still, necessary arrangements are being made and help is also being extended by Mizoram," she added.

Leaders must rise above politics"

The Governor said that the leaders must rise above politics to restore peace in the state that has been reeling under ethnic violence since May 3.

"The way hatred and distrust have grown between the two communities -- Meteis and Kukis, I am putting in efforts to end that. I have met organisations representing the two communities and representatives of different political parties, and sought their cooperation in establishing peace. We should rise above politics and ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur," Uikey said.

Over 160 people have lost their lives and many have been injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

