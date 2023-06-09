Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Manipur violence: CBI forms special investigation team under DIG-rank officer to probe riots

Manipur violence : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed six FIRs and formed a special team to probe the alleged conspiracy related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, officials said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Manipur, had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

"As part of the CBI investigation, six cases have been identified for further examination. One of these cases focuses on a possible common conspiracy, aiming to determine whether the ethnic violence was pre-planned. The investigation will delve into the details to uncover any evidence suggesting a coordinated effort behind the unrest," said an official.

CBI formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG-rank officer to probe riots cases in the state. At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Meanwhile, at least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces in ethnic violence-affected Manipur, an official said. Domination of the arterial national highway 37, connecting capital Imphal with Assam and other parts of the country, was carried out to ensure free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur as part of the operations, he said.

Weapons recovery:

Stating that 35 weapons of different types, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered on the second day of joint combing operations on Thursday in the hills and valley sector, the official said that the security forces are adopting confidence building measure and a people centric approach to alleviate the hardships of the people, affected by the month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

On the first day of the joint combing operations on Wednesday, the security forces recovered 29 weapons, mostly automatic, mortar, hand grenades, small arms, ammunition and warlike stores. He said that magistrates were present during combing operations in non-AFSPA areas.

Adequate measures were being taken during the combing operations, aimed at de-escalation of tensions amongst communities through physical domination besides recovery of weapons and ammunition, to ensure that the local population are not inconvenienced, the official added.

Know about Manipur clash:

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to bring back peace.

ALSO READ: SC declines urgent hearing of plea challenging internet ban in Manipur

ALSO READ: Manipur violence: Security forces recover automatic weapons, warlike stores during combing Ops

Latest India News