Manipur violence: Congress demands immediate removal of CM, says 'peace not possible under him'

The Congress demanded that the prime minister immediately replace Chief Minister N Biren Singh, saying on Saturday that peace in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence, is impossible under his leadership.

At an all-party meeting held in the Parliament building by Home Minister Amit Shah, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh presented the Congress with an eight-point charter of demands. He expressed regret that he was not given more time toward the end of the meeting to express his views.

The Congress' Singh stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has not said a single word on Manipur in the past 50 days" and should have presided over the meeting.

"This all-party meeting would have been better had it been chaired by the prime minister and held in Imphal. This would have sent a clear message to the people of Manipur that their pain and distress are also a matter of national anguish," he said while demanding that all rebel groups must be disarmed immediately without any compromise.

"The state government has failed miserably in providing effective governance when needed most. The chief minister himself has admitted publicly twice his failure to handle the situation and deal with the crisis. He has also asked for forgiveness of the people. The chief minister should be replaced immediately," Singh said.

He said no when asked if the home minister had provided a plan for Manipur's peace.

"The Congress and some other parties also demanded that an all-party delegation be sent to Manipur, and we hope that the prime minister will hold a similar meeting after his return from abroad," he said.

The majority of parties raised the idea of having an all-party delegation visit Manipur, but sources said the government didn't say yes.

Later, Singh and Jairam Ramesh addressed a press conference and stated that Manipur's unity and territorial integrity should not be compromised at any cost.

Ramesh said every community's grievances must be heard and handled compassionately. He also said that the government should take steps to make sure essential goods are available by keeping the two national highways open and safe 24 hours a day.

"A package of relief, rehabilitation, resettlement, and livelihood for the affected people must be prepared without delay. The relief package announced is grossly inadequate," he told reporters.

Ramesh later tweeted, "The all-party meeting organised by the Home Minister today was just an eye-wash and a formality."

"As the principal Opposition party, our representative, the senior most leader from Manipur, 3-time elected CM Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to present his points representing the pain and anguish of the people of Manipur," he said.

"it is an insult not only to the former CM and the Congress party, but the people of Manipur, that their representative was not allowed to fully put forth his point of view.," Ramesh said. Singh was the only leader from Manipur in the all-party meeting today.

"Our demand is the immediate removal of the CM of Manipur, without which no progress can made towards peace and normalcy in Manipur," Singh said, sharing the eight points he had presented at the meeting.

