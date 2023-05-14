Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: CM N Biren Singh visits Delhi to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah to discuss situation

Manipur Violence: Days after violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state, Manipur's Chief Minister of Sunday along with four members of his cabinet have gone to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation. Life is gradually limping back to normalcy in Manipur and amid prevailing normalcy, issue of the ongoing suspension of operation (SOO) with militant organisations of the state is also likely to be discussed

Meeting with PM Modi

CM N Biren Singh is accompanied by Four cabinet ministers; Th Biswajit, Y Khemchand, K Govindas and Th Prasanta. As per the sources, BJP state president A Sharda Devi also went to Delhi with Singh.

Manipur Violence

On May 3, to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts. after which, violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state. The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

As per a report of PTI, Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state for the past few days.

