Manipur violence: CBI team led by director to probe into killing of missing youths, says CM Biren Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM Biren Singh

CBI director along with a specialised team is going to investigate the killing of two youths who had been missing since July 6, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced. On Tuesday, the state witnessed violent protests by students after photos of the bodies of the two missing youths went viral on social media, which resulted in the enforcement of the mobile ban again. At least, 45 students, many of them girls, were injured in Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters.

Informing that he is in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM on X said, "In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators."

"To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning on a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education Schools, Manipur, has declared three days of holiday in all schools in the state. According to the orders, all schools, including government, state government-aided, and private unaided schools within the state, will be temporarily closed on September 27 and 29. Students and parents have been advised to contact the respective school and administration for details.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3.

Latest India News