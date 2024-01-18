Manipur: 3 BSF personnel injured in fresh mob attack in Thoubal district, curfew imposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Manipur violence: The situation in Manipur escalated further as three Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel sustained bullet injuries late on Wednesday night when a mob attacked police headquarters in Thoubal district.

The fresh violence in Thoubal was reported hours after two Manipur Police commandos were killed and two sustained bullet wounds as heavily armed militants targeted them in the border town Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district

3 BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the gunmen from a mob who attempted to breach the Thoubal police headquarters fired at the security personnel. According to the Manipur Police, the mob first targeted the complex of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Thoubal’s Khangabok area. However, the security personnel managed to repel the mob using the minimum necessary force.

"Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use the force. Armed men from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries," the police statement said.

The three injured have been identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji. They have been sent to a private hospital.

Curfew imposed in Thoubal

The district administration in Thoubal imposed a curfew in response to the escalating violence.

People involved in essential services, such as health, media, those contributing to the functioning of courts, and individuals heading to airports, are exempted from the curfew.

Earlier this month, the CM had said there were high chances of the involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar in the gun and bomb attacks.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for helicopters to meet emergency requirements in the wake of law and order situation in the border town of Moreh, an official said.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh in a letter to Additional Secretary (Police II Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: "The law and order situation in the border town of Moreh has become a matter of serious concern as there has been continuous exchange of fire."

Earlier, following inputs of "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal" the Manipur government had imposed a total curfew from midnight on January 16.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Manipur: One police personnel killed after militants target security vehicle in Moreh

Also Read: Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against five people in arms-looting case