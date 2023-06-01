Manipur violence: Special CBI team to probe incidents; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal weapons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: Special CBI team to probe incidents

Manipur violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 1) said that a high-level Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the six incidents of violence in Manipur that hint at a conspiracy. The Home Minister also appealed to those who looted weapons from security personnel and warned them of stern actions if the weapons are not surrendered before the authorities.

“Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair,” he said. Shah further said that the Joint Secretary and Joint Director level officers of Home Ministery and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state.

Committee headed by retired HC judge formed to probe incidents

While addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said that the Centre has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. "Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society," said Shah.

Shah assured the people of the state an impartial probe into the violence will be conducted and the wrongdoers will be punished. "I assure the people of Manipur that an impartial probe into the violence will be conducted and the wrongdoers will be punished," said Shah at a press conference in Imphal.

Shah expresses condolences to families

During the press briefing in Imphal, Shah said expressed condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. “In the last one month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities,” he said.

