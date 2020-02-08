Manipur Singam Plumeia Lottery Evening Results today: Winners, tickets, prizes

Manipur Singam Plumeia Lottery Evening Results today: The results for Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery will be announced at 07:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Imphal, Manipur Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am morning lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery.

All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.