Manipur: Photos of bodies of two missing students go viral, govt assures 'decisive action'

Hours after the photos of bodies of two students who were missing since July went viral on social media, the Manipur government asked the people to asked the people to exercise restraint and assured them of “decisive action” against the perpetrators.

The students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) who were kidnapped and killed.

The Manipur government said that the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night (September 25).

The government said that the security agencies are investigating the matter and operation has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

"The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," the statement said.

According to a senior official, security personnel have been put on alert and extra measures are being taken to avert any untoward incident after the photos of the students went viral.

Government assures "decisive action"

The government assured people that "swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi", the statement said.

The N Biren Singh government said that it is committed to ensuring justice and imposing severe punishment on those involved in the henious crime.

The administration urged people to "exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation".

Two photos of the missing students surfaced on social media on Monday night in which one of them purportedly showed the students with two armed men in the frame and the other one was of two bodies.

The duo were reported missing on July 6 after which the police had said that their whereabouts were not known and their mobile phones were switched off.

The last location of their handsets was traced at Lamdan near the winter flower tourist spot in the Churachandpur district, they had said earlier.

(With PTI inputs)

