Manipur: Kuki-Zo group agrees to open NH 2 ahead of PM Modi’s expected visit; key agreements signed

The Central and Manipur governments on Thursday signed a new agreement with Kuki-Zo groups, where all parties committed to upholding Manipur’s territorial integrity. In a big development in the strife-hit Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council has decided to open the National Highway 2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision was taken after a series of deliberations between the MHA officials and a delegation of KZC.

The Kuki-Zo Council has decided to relocate its militant camps and cooperate with the security forces deployed by the Centre to maintain peace in the region.

As part of the revised tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, the ground rules have been updated. The agreement includes steps toward a long-term peaceful resolution, such as reducing the number of designated camps, shifting weapons to nearby CRPF or BSF camps, and conducting strict verification of militant members to identify and remove any foreign nationals.

A Joint Monitoring Group will be set up to ensure the new rules are followed. Any violations will be taken seriously and the SoO agreement could be reviewed if needed, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An agreement has been made on the below point

- Relocation of seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict

- Reduction in the number of designated camps

- Relocating the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps.

- Stringent physical verification of cadres by Security Forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

PM Modi to visit Manipur

The aforementioned developments came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur, which is bearing the brunt of violence since May, 2023. PM Modi will first visit Mizoram, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the new 51.38 km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line. From there, he is expected to fly to Manipur. While preparations are underway in Mizoram, officials in Imphal said they have no official information on PM Modi’s visit.

Manipur violence

The unrest first erupted in May 2023 and has since led to serious instability in the region. The root of the conflict lies between the two largest ethnic groups in the state — the majority Meitei and the minority Kuki communities — who are engaged in a struggle over land and influence in the region.

Tensions escalated when the Kuki community began protesting against the Meitei community's demand to be granted official tribal status. The Kukis argued that granting such status to the Meiteis would further strengthen their already dominant position in the government and society. It would also potentially allow Meiteis to buy land or settle in Kuki-dominated areas.

The ongoing violence in Manipur has resulted in the deaths of as many as 60 people. The state is currently under President's Rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of the then-Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, on February 9.