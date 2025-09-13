Manipur is vital pillar of India's progress, land of courage: PM Modi in Churachandpur | Video PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. The projects include a new Civil Secretariat building, an IT SEZ facility, and a new Police Headquarters, all located in Mantripukhri.

Churachandpur (Manipur) :

In a significant move to promote inclusive and sustainable development in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur. The key initiatives include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage, and Asset Management Improvement Project valued at more than Rs 3,600 crore, five National Highway projects costing over Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women’s Hostels spread across nine locations. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to holistic growth in this northeastern state.

While addressing the public rally, PM Modi said, "Manipur is a vital pillar of India's progress. The land of Manipur is the land of courage and determination. These hills are a priceless gift of nature, and at the same time, they symbolise your continuous hard work. I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur."

"The land of Manipur is the land of courage and bravery... I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love. Due to heavy rains, my helicopter could not come, so I decided to come via road. The scenes I saw on the road, I thank the Almighty that my helicopter did not work today. The way I saw the youth and elderly people of Manipur carrying Tiranga in their hands, I can never forget this moment in my life...," said PM.

PM Modi added, "The Government of India is continuously striving to accelerate Manipur’s journey on the path of development. In this spirit, I have come here among you today. A short while ago, from this very stage, projects worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore were inaugurated. These projects will significantly improve the lives of the people of Manipur and our tribal communities."

"There is 'Mani' in the name of Manipur. It is that 'Mani' which is going to make the entire Northeast shine in the future. The Government of India has been trying to take Manipur forward in the path of development. A while ago, the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore was laid here...", PM Modi further stated.

"Peace is paramount for development. I urge all outfits to embark on path of peace to secure your children's future. Centre has increased budget allocation for railway, road connectivity projects in Manipur," said the PM in Manipur.

Prime Minister said "During our government's tenure, rail connectivity is being expanded in Manipur. The Jiribam-Imphal railway line will soon connect the capital Imphal to the national rail network. Rs 22,000 crore is being spent on this. The new Imphal airport, built at a cost of Rs 400 crores, is giving new heights to air connectivity."

Inauguration of development projects

The Prime Minister also inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. These include the new Civil Secretariat building at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ building, and the new Police Headquarters, also situated at Mantripukhri. Additionally, Manipur’s iconic Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata were inaugurated, along with the unique all-women’s markets, the 'Ima Markets,' established in four districts, fostering women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Infrastructure for enhanced connectivity and welfare

The projects being laid and inaugurated aim to boost urban infrastructure, improve road connectivity, and foster digital development within the state. Significant investment in national highways and urban roads is expected to alleviate connectivity challenges, enhance public asset management, and drive economic progress in Manipur’s remote and underserved areas.

PM Modi’s vision for Northeast development

These initiatives are part of PM Modi’s broader vision to accelerate infrastructure development and boost socio-economic welfare in Northeast India. His visits and project launches demonstrate a comprehensive focus on inclusive development encompassing education, women's empowerment, digital growth, and transport infrastructure- essential pillars for regional stability and growth.