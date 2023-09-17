Manipur: Five held for carrying sophisticated weapons donning camouflage uniforms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Manipur

Manipur: Police in the state have been making all-out efforts after taking cognisance of reports of “extortion, threats, misuse of police uniforms and impersonation by armed miscreants”, an official on Sunday said. In one such operation, police have arrested five people for carrying sophisticated weapons while donning camouflage uniforms, according to an official.

There have been reports of “extortion, threats, misuse of police uniforms and impersonation by armed miscreants”, and in view of this, police have been making all-out efforts, he said. "In one such operation, on Saturday, five persons were arrested. They have been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded into further police custody," an official statement said.

People came to protest the arrest

A large number of people came to protest the arrest and tried to “storm Porompat Police Station (in Imphal East district)", leading to firing of tear gas shells by security forces, it said.

Few persons, including a personnel of RAF, received minor injuries during the commotion, the statement said. "Manipur Police is determined to carry on such raids/operations and make all efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state," it added.

Army jawan abducted, killed amid tensions

Meanwhile, an Army jawan's body was found at the Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said. He was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, they said.

He hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, officials said. According to officials, unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10am on Saturday. According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

"The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy’s head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son. "There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added.

(with inputs from PTI)

