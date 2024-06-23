Manipur witnesses fresh gunfight in Imphal East district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur witnessed fresh violence

In the latest development in violence trapped Manipur, fresh clashes broke out between the armed men in two communities, the police said.

The incident that took place on Saturday, saw some armed miscreants firing towards the Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district. The shots were fired from hilltop positions in the adjoining district of Kangpokpi.

The gunfight took place at around 10:30 pm on June 21, the police said. According to the police, local village volunteers did retaliatory firing while the security forces rushed to the site to bring the situation under control. An hour later guns silenced and no casualties were reported.

Jiribam violence

Earlier on June 7, violence erupted in largely peaceful Jiribam after a lifeless body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59) was recovered. He was suspected to have been killed by the militants, officials said. Agitated by this, locals set a few abandoned structures on fire which was followed by the imposition of curfew in the area.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition comprising Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had remained unaffected by the ethnic strife till the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, suspected militants had also torched two police outposts, a forest office and at least 70 houses, prompting the authorities to transfer the superintendent of police.

Additionally, a contingent of more than 70 state police commandos was airlifted from Imphal to Jiribam to assist security personnel in their operations against militants. After the Jiribam violence, more than 200 people were moved to relief camps in Manipur. Meanwhile, people also crossed stare borders to reach Assam's Cachar district.

Notably, the ethnic violence started in Manipur in May last year. Since then, more than 200 people have lost their lives and thousands have been rendered homeless between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis.