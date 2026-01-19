Manipur erupts in anger as Kuki woman dies after 2023 gangrape trauma; groups demand separate administration The death of a Kuki woman who was gangraped during the May 2023 ethnic violence has sparked anger across Manipur. Kuki organisations allege lack of action against the perpetrators and have renewed their demand for a separate administration.

Several Kuki organisations have demanded justice for a young Kuki woman from Manipur who died recently, allegedly due to an illness linked to the trauma she suffered after being gangraped during the early phase of the ethnic violence in 2023. The groups said the woman had been kidnapped in Imphal and assaulted in May 2023. Although she managed to escape from her captors but never fully recovered from the shock and injuries. She died on January 10 while undergoing treatment in Guwahati.

Call for separate administration gains momentum

Kuki groups based in Churachandpur and Delhi have put their demand for a separate administration for the Kuki community, arguing that coexistence with the Meitei community is no longer possible. They said the survivor’s death has intensified the sense of insecurity among Kuki-Zo residents.

The state has been reeling under ethnic violence between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in the hill districts since May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced. Manipur has remained under President’s Rule since February last year.

ITLF, KSO condemn inaction and demand accountability

In a statement, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said, "Her death is yet another painful testimony to the ruthless manner in which the Kuki-Zo people have been targeted." The body stated that Kuki-Zo residents now have no option but to seek a separate administration "for our safety, dignity, and survival." A candlelight march was held in her honour in Churachandpur on Saturday.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Delhi & NCR, criticised the authorities, alleging that no meaningful action was taken against those responsible. "We categorically assert that her death must be officially recognised as resulting from the violence committed against her in 2023. Any attempt to treat it otherwise would amount to a denial of justice and an erasure of responsibility," the group said. It urged the Centre to speed up the process of forming a separate administrative structure for the tribal population.

Women's forum pays tribute to survivor's courage

A women's group from the Kuki tribe said the survivor would always be remembered not only for the brutality she endured but also for her extraordinary courage. In a statement, the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, Delhi & NCR, said, "For nearly three years, she carried pain that no human being should ever have to bear."

