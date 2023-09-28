Manipur: CRPF to provide security cover to CBI teams in violence-hit areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security personnel on duty in Manipur violence-hit areas

Manipur violence: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is visiting the violence-hit areas in Manipur.

"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given charge of security of CBI teams visiting various locations in Manipur for investigation purposes and collection of evidence," a senior official told media.

On Wednesday (September 27), a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students days after they went missing.

In the cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping the safety of CBI officials on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence-hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

At present, CBI has registered around 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked. The investigation in all the cases are currently underway.

AFSPA extension in Manipur:

On September 27, the Manipur government extended Armed Forces Special Powers Act in hill areas of the state for 6 months beginning October 1. According to the official notification, 19 police stations in the valley have been excluded.

In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.

The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: AFSPA extended in violence-hit Manipur for 6 months from October 1

ALSO READ: Manipur violence: CBI team led by director to probe into killing of missing youths, says CM

Latest India News