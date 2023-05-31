Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur: Public causes 'roadblocks, hindrance' on movement of security personnel; CM responds | READ MORE

Manipur: On receiving several reports of violation by the public at different locations in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh on Wednesday released a statement appealing to the people to abide by law and order. Singh in his statements mentioned that at a huge number of locations, the public is violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads and causing immense obstacles to the free movement of relief material and movement of security personnel.

"At a huge number of locations, the public is violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads and causing immense obstacles to free movement of relief material for inmates in relief camps and also to transportation and movement of security personnel for meeting security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the State," his statement read.

He further added that such instances are increasing the hardship of traumatized people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children by halting the movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them.

"Such roadblocks are also making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time. In order to save lives and property of innocent civilians, and to assuage the hardship faced in relief camps, I appeal to the people of Manipur not to cause roadblocks and hindrances on free movement of security personnel and relief material," the statement further added.

He further appealed to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc. He asked people to return and surrender the arms and ammunition in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station / MR / IRB, etc. at the earliest. "Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorized and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel, or otherwise," he said.

