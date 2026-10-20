Manipur bandh: Normal life affected as markets, schools closed due to strike over killing of three Meiteis

Imphal:

Normal life was affected on Tuesday as markets, educational institutions and business establishments in five valley districts of Manipur were closed due to a statewide 48-hour strike called by a civil society group to protest against the killing of three Meiteis by suspected militants.

Public transport remained off the roads

Because of the strike, public transport remained off the roads, but a few private vehicles were seen plying. Most markets, educational institutions and business establishments were closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

As part of the protest, members of the Native People Committee Manipur in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago. The organisation called for the bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To keep law and order under control, security has been tightened in and around the state capital as a precautionary measure, a police officer said, adding that no untoward incident has been reported this morning, but protesters held demonstrations in some areas.

Protesters on Monday night burnt tyres on roads

The protesters on Monday night burnt tyres on roads at Kwakeithel and Chingmeirong in Imphal West district and Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East. The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

Amod these developments, the security forces launched a combing operation in the Sunurok hills of Kangpokpi district, and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh directed officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas.

Congress demand CM Khemchand Singh's resignation

The opposition Congress demanded Singh's resignation and slammed the government, alleging that "continued killings have made people feel orphaned". An official said Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot, while Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to injuries at a private hospital. The injured -- N Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53) and K Bosan (45) -- were undergoing treatment.

They were among the 14 people who had gone to the hills near their village around 7 am to collect firewood and were ambushed by militants, the official said. It should be noted that Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

The fresh killing in the state has sparked a massive protest, with locals bringing the bodies to the state capital and placing them outside the main gate of the chief minister's residence in Babupara. It was not immediately known whether the chief minister was at the residence during the protest.

With inputs from PTI

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Three killed by militants in Manipur, locals protest with bodies outside CM's residence