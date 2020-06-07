Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur: Baby born in quarantine centre named 'Emmanuel Quarantino' (Representational image)

A baby born at an instuitional quarantine centre of Kangpokpi district in Manipur has been named 'Emmanuel Quarantine'. The baby was born to couple Seilunthang Khongsai and Nengnihat Khongsai, who returned to Manipur on May 27 amid coronavirus lockdown.

According to news agency ANI, the health officials collected samples for the COVID-19 test on May 30 and they were negative.

The couple and the baby have been sent for further quarantine at the Community Quarantine Centre at Chonglong Avenue, Kangpokpi.

