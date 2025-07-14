Nine people killed, 11 injured as mango-laden truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh The incident took place when the victims were travelling from Rajampet to Railway Koduru on Sunday night. They were travelling atop the Mango truck.

Amaravati (AP):

At least nine people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district. The incident happened on Sunday night near Reddicheruvu Katta, Pullampet mandal in the district.

There were over 20 people travelling atop the Mango truck. The victims were travelling from Rajampet to Railway Koduru when the incident took place at night.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Sunday night around 9:30 pm. "This happened when the lorry's rear wheel got stuck in sand and lost balance, falling on a mini-truck," a police official said.

CM Naidu expresses condolences

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences over the loss of lives and inquired with officials about the cause of the accident.

"They also reported that proper medical treatment is being provided to the injured. CM Chandrababu assured that the government would fully support the families of the deceased. He directed the officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured in the accident," the CMO said.

