Mango-laden lorry overturns in Dehradun; what locals did fuels discussion over civic sense | Watch Earlier on July 15, nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a mango-laden truck overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya. A police official of Pullampet police station, cited by the Hindustan Times, said as many as 21 labourers from Shettigunta ST Colony in Railway Kodur block (of Ann

Dehradun:

A chaotic scene was witnessed in Dehradun after a truck carrying mangoes turned turtle on Rispana Bridge. As the mangoes were spilled on the road, the onlookers immediately swung into action and rushed to grab the fruit. People started collecting baskets and sacks to loot as many mangoes as they could.

The incident also briefly impacted traffic on the road. However, no casualties were reported.

Netizens school people over insensitivity

Netizens have shared the videos of the incident on social media, fuelling a discussion over the bizarre conduct of the people.

"A Truck Loaded with Mangoes Overturns on Rispana Bridge in Dehradun. As soon as the truck overturned, a crowd rushed to loot the mangoes. Some got away with crates, while others grabbed mangoes with both hands. No one paid attention to the injured driver and the helper. Meanwhile, some people were busy recording videos of the incident," a user wrote while sharing the video.

Another user wrote, "Indian culture is so messed up. Everyone is solely out for themselves. They will clean their house while stinking up the public areas. No concern for the greater good. As good as living in a jungle with wild animals".

A third user claims such behaviour of people was due to the rising inflation.

"Sad... And the other side news is India's inflation cooling at 2.1%. seems we are heading to a dangerous situation," he posted.

9 killed after mango-laden truck overturns in Andhra

Earlier on July 15, nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured after a mango-laden truck overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya. A police official of Pullampet police station, cited by the Hindustan Times, said as many as 21 labourers from Shettigunta ST Colony in Railway Kodur block (of Annamayya district), Vaddivedu and Kalvakuntla areas of Venkatagiri block in Tirupati district came to Isukapalli village for harvesting of mangoes. The incident took place when they were en route to the Railway Kodur market to sell the fruit.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the incident and asked officials to probe the cause of the incident.