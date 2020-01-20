Mangalore Airport bomb: CCTV footage captures suspect and auto-rickshaw used

A bag stacked with bomb was placed at the ticket counter of Mangalore International Airport. Police have found CCTV photos where suspect can be seen.

A bag placed inside the Mangalore International Airport sent the police into a tizzy on Monday, sparking panic in the area. When the bag, spotted by a CISF official, was unwrapped, a low-intensity IED was discovered. The authorities immediately swung into action and called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). The bag was taken in an isolated bay. It is learnt that the manager of the Mangalore International Airport also received a call threatening to blow up the airport.

As soon as the alert was sounded, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation began with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

"The CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol," Harsha later said in a video message.

Official's of #CISF confirms that low intensity #IED was found in a suspected bag inside #MangaloreAirport. It had all components excluding Triggering material.

Now the bag has been taken in an isolated bay (Special Van) for further investigation.

The police commissioner said the citizens had been kept away from the bag, adding that the situation was peaceful and the police were taking all precautions.

A CCTV installed near the Mangalore International Airport revealed more.

The CCTV footage shows a man placing a bomb, wrapped in a bag, at the Mangalore International Airport between 8.45-9.00 am on Monday. The man took a private bus from Mangalore bus stand to the airport. Upon reaching the Mangalore International Airport, he boarded an auto-rickshaw to move inside the premises. He then got down the auto-rickshaw and left. The prime suspect was seen donning a white cap. The bomb was later defused.

