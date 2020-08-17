Manduadih railway station in Uttar Pradesh renamed as 'Banaras'

Image Source : PIXABAY Varanasi ghat

The Union Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Manduadih railway station in Uttar Pradesh as 'Banaras'. The Uttar Pradesh government had sent a request for renaming the railway station in Varanasi district. Manduadih is a place in Varanasi situated about four kilometres from Varanasi Cantt Station.

A 'no objection certificate' has been issued for changing the name of the Manduadih railway station to 'Banaras', a govt official told PTI. The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines in consultations with agencies concerned.

It gives its approval to any proposal for change of name of any place after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India.. For changing the name of a village or town or a city, an executive order is needed. The renaming of a state requires amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament.

Varanasi, also called Banaras and Kashi, was chosen in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the Lok Sabha polls from city of Uttar Pradesh. The name Varanasi is said to be derived from combination of 'Varuna' and 'Asi' — the names of rivers. Kashi is the ancient name of Varanasi.

