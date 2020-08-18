This airport-like railway station in Uttar Pradesh to be renamed as Banaras

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi was revamped last year into a world-class station.

The Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Manduadih Railway Sation in Uttar Pradesh as Banaras, accepting UP government's request. The Yogi-led UP government had requested for re-naming of Manduadih Railway station which lies in the Varanasi district as Banaras.

The Home Ministry has now given a 'no objection certificate' for renaming the Manduadih Railway, a ministry official said.

The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi was revamped last year into a world-class station, getting a makeover of almost like an airport.

Equipped with the latest amenities, the Manduadih railway station is nothing short of an airport. Its stunning station building along with the new passenger-friendly amenities have made this station a class apart.

The railway station is equipped with facilities like air-conditioned waiting lounge, stainless steel lounges and LED lights. The Indian Railways have added fountains to beautify the premises.

The station also has a cafeteria, food court, booking and reservation office, waiting rooms and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

