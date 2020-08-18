This airport-like railway station in Uttar Pradesh to be renamed as Banaras

Tuesday, August 18, 2020
     
The Home Ministry has approved the renaming of Manduadih Railway Sation in Uttar Pradesh as Banaras, accepting UP government's request. The Yogi-led UP government had requested for re-naming of Manduadih Railway station which lies in the Varanasi district as Banaras.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2020 16:26 IST
Manduadih railway station, Varanasi, banaras
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi was revamped last year into a world-class station. 

 

The Home Ministry has now given a 'no objection certificate' for renaming the Manduadih Railway, a ministry official said.

The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi was revamped last year into a world-class station, getting a makeover of almost like an airport.

Equipped with the latest amenities, the Manduadih railway station is nothing short of an airport. Its stunning station building along with the new passenger-friendly amenities have made this station a class apart.

The railway station is equipped with facilities like air-conditioned waiting lounge, stainless steel lounges and LED lights. The Indian Railways have added fountains to beautify the premises.

The station also has a cafeteria, food court, booking and reservation office, waiting rooms and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

